Connor McDavid News: Tallies twice in Game 3 win

McDavid scored two goals and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

McDavid's first goal was the game-winner as the Oilers scored twice in 36 seconds in the first period. He added a critical goal to pad the lead late in the second as well. This was his seventh multi-point effort of the postseason, but it was his first with two goals. McDavid has scored five times and added 17 helpers, 53 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 14 playoff outings.