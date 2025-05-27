Corey Perry News: Collects two power-play points

Perry scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and levied four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Perry had gone five games without a point, a stretch that corresponded with his move off the top line. The 40-year-old winger has still put together a strong postseason, earning six goals and three assists over 15 contests. He's added 19 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating in the playoffs while moving around the lineup and seeing steady power-play usage.