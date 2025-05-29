Corey Perry News: Productive on top line with McDavid

Perry scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Perry gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:31 of the first period. It was Edmonton's first shot of the game. Perry has also stepped onto the first line due to Zach Hyman's (arm) absence, and that means an even-strength gig with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. It's likely Perry's best offensive opportunity since his Ducks days. Perry has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and 10 points, including seven snipes, in 16 games in the playoffs. Those seven goals are the most by a player age 39 or older (at the start of the playoffs) in a single postseason. Perry had been tied with four players: Teemu Selanne (2011; Ducks), Mark Recchi (2010; Bruins), Ron Francis (2002; Hurricanes) and Jean Beliveau (1971; Canadiens). Perry turned 40 on May 16.