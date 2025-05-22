Dalyn Wakely News: Headed for Lowell

Wakely committed to UMass-Lowell ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Wakely has spent the last four seasons playing in the OHL for North Bay and Barrie. With the Colts this year, the 21-year-old center generated 23 goals and 35 assists in 55 regular-season contests before chipping in 24 points in 16 playoff games. Selected by the Oilers in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Wakely should have plenty of time to further develop his game with the River Hawks.