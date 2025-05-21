Darnell Nurse News: Posts helper

Nurse logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Nurse has a helper in each of the last two games, and all five of his points this postseason have come over the last seven contests. The defenseman is at two goals, three assists, 29 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 12 playoff outings. While he won't add offense all the time, he's a steady source of non-scoring production.