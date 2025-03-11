Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Kampf headshot

David Kampf News: Posts assist Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Kampf notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Kampf ended a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Simon Benoit's second-period tally. The 30-year-old Kampf hasn't done much on offense this season while playing in a fourth-line role. He's now at 10 points, 41 shots on net, 41 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 51 appearances. However, he should see fairly steady playing time after Ryan Reaves was waived to the minors and Connor Dewar was dealt away to the Penguins at the trade deadline, thinning out the Maple Leafs' forward depth.

David Kampf
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now