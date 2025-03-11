David Kampf News: Posts assist Monday

Kampf notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Kampf ended a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Simon Benoit's second-period tally. The 30-year-old Kampf hasn't done much on offense this season while playing in a fourth-line role. He's now at 10 points, 41 shots on net, 41 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 51 appearances. However, he should see fairly steady playing time after Ryan Reaves was waived to the minors and Connor Dewar was dealt away to the Penguins at the trade deadline, thinning out the Maple Leafs' forward depth.