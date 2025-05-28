Dmitry Simashev News: Inks entry-level deal
Simashev agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Wednesday.
Simashev will make the jump to North America after spending the last three years playing for Yaroslav Lokomotiv in the KHL. In 56 regular-season games this year, the 20-year-old blueliner notched one goal and five assists before adding one point in 21 playoff appearances. While Simashev figures to get a look during training camp in the fall, he will likely spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors with AHL Tucson.
