Evan Bouchard News: Dishes pair of assists

Bouchard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Bouchard has six multi-point efforts over 13 playoff games. He's opened the Western Conference Finals with a goal and two assists over two contests as he continues to play a leading role on the Oilers' blue line. Overall, he's racked up five goals, 10 assists, 31 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this postseason.