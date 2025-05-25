Evan Bouchard News: Earns one of each

Bouchard scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Bouchard opened the scoring at 14:02 of the first period and set up a Connor McDavid tally late in the second. The 25-year-old Bouchard has earned five points over three contests in Western Conference Finals, matching his total from the previous round. The defenseman is at six goals, 11 assists, 34 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 14 playoff appearances.