Filip Gustavsson Injury: Dealing with illness
Gustavsson left Saturday's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland after the first period due to an illness, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Gustavsson allowed two goals on four shots in 19:46 of playing time before being replaced by Linus Ullmark. Ullmark stopped 15 of 17 shots in relief in Sweden's 4-3 overtime loss to Finland. Gustavsson could play in Monday's road game versus Team USA if he's feeling better, but Ullmark and Samuel Ersson are available if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now