Gabe Smith News: Signs first contract

Smith signed his three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Friday.

A fourth-round pick in 2024, Smith officially is in the fold with the Mammoth after signing his entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is currently playing in the Memorial Cup with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats. In his third season with the team, he finished the regular season with 20 goals and 19 assists in 52 games but is dominating in the playoffs with 22 points in 19 postseason games.