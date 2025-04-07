Jake Oettinger News: Heavy workload in OT loss

Oettinger made 38 saves on 41 shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Oettinger kept the Stars' net clean for the first two periods before conceding two goals in the first five minutes of the third. He then surrendered the OT winner to Marco Rossi just under a minute into the extra period. Overall, the 26-year-old Oettinger has a 36-15-4 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage. As the regular season winds down and the Stars have clinched a playoff spot, Oettinger should alternate starts with Casey DeSmith to round out the year in fantasy. When he does start in the last week, Oettinger has a high floor in fantasy.