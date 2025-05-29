Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Pulled in first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Oettinger was pulled Thursday in the first period after he allowed goals on each of the first two shots he faced in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Oilers. The Oilers ultimately defeated the Stars 6-3 to take the series.

He was replaced by Casey DeSmith at 7:09 of the first period. Oettinger, who allowed 16 goals in the series, had little chance on either goal allowed. Corey Perry was alone and unmarked in front of goal when he scored a power-play marker at 2:31. And Mattias Janmark scored on a breakaway at 7:09 after being sprung behind the Dallas defense by a couple of seeing-eye passes. Oettinger was far from his stellar self this postseason. He was 1-3 in the first four games of this series with a 3.55 GAA and .869 save percentage, and he was 9-8 through his first 17 starts with a 2.72 GAA and .908 save percentage overall.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
