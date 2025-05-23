Jake Oettinger News: Starting Friday

Oettinger will protect the home goal versus the Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Oettinger stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's Game 1, and he has now won four of his last five games. He has a 2.01 GAA and a .930 save percentage in that span. The Stars were sloppy early in Game 1, so Oettinger will need to be sharp if they go through another lull.