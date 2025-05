Oettinger will protect the home goal versus the Oilers in Game 5 on Thursday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Oettinger has allowed 11 goals while losing each of the last three games. He has no margin for error now, as the Stars are facing elimination in Game 5. The 26-year-old is 9-8 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 17 contests this postseason.