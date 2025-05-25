Jake Oettinger News: Struggles again Sunday

Oettinger stopped 18 of 24 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Oettinger took consecutive losses for the first time this postseason, and the six goals allowed were the most he's given up in any game in these playoffs. He's allowed 12 goals on 76 shots over three games against the Oilers, who look to have figured something out over the last two contests. It's like deja vu in this Western Conference Finals rematch from last year, and it'll likely be Oettinger's duty to put in a better performance in Game 4 to keep the Stars away from the brink of elimination.