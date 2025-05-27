Jake Walman News: Slings helper in Game 4 win

Walman provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Walman has a helper in two of the last three games. He's now at four points, a plus-13 rating, 24 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 21 hits over 15 playoff contests. He continues to be utilized in a more defensive way, so don't expect a significant uptick in his scoring for the rest of the postseason.