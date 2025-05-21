Fantasy Hockey
Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Chatfield (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 2 clash with the Panthers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Chatfield has been skating with the team but still needs medical clearance before he can get back into the lineup. With the blueliner on the shelf, Scott Morrow featured in Game 1 and will likely suit up in Game 2 as well if Chatfield remains unavailable.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
