Jalen Chatfield Injury: Not expected to play

Chatfield (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 4 against Florida on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Chatfield will miss his fifth straight game. He hasn't been skating recently, making it unclear when he will be available to return should the Hurricanes extend the series. The 29-year-old Chatfield has one goal, eight shots on net, 11 blocked shots and nine hits across nine appearances this postseason. With Chatfield and Sean Walker (undisclosed) unavailable, Scott Morrow and Alexander Nikishin will be in the lineup for Monday's must-win matchup versus the Panthers.