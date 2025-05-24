Jalen Chatfield Injury: Remains out for Game 3

Chatfield (undisclosed) remains out for Saturday's Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 against the Panthers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Chatfield wasn't a participant in morning skate and will miss a fourth straight game with an injury that has kept him out since the final game of Carolina's series against the Capitals. The 29-year-old has played well when he's been in the lineup, scoring a goal and holding a plus-6 rating across nine games played in the postseason.