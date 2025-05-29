Jason Robertson News: Came to play in Game 5 loss
Robertson scored two goals in a 6-3 loss and playoff elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Dallas was on its heels early, but Robertson came to play Thursday. He cut the score to 3-1 at 11:40 of the first on a shot from the inside edge of the left face-off circle. Robertson then made it 4-3 just 38 seconds into the third period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle. He was fired up this series after tallying just a single assist in the first round (six games). Robertson finished the postseason on a three-game, four-goal streak, and he had five points (four goals, one assist) and 14 shots in five games against the Oilers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now