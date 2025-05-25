Jason Robertson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Robertson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Robertson got a piece of a Lian Bichsel shot to score late in the second period, though Connor McDavid answered for the Oilers prior to the intermission. While Robertson has two points over three games in the Western Conference Finals, the Stars' offense has generally been too quiet. This was his first goal since April 12 versus Utah. Robertson has three points, a minus-5 rating, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and five blocked shots over nine playoff contests.