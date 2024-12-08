Jason Robertson News: One of each in win

Robertson scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

This was Robertson's first multi-point effort and first goal since Nov. 20 versus the Sharks. The 25-year-old winger put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the second period and helped out on Roope Hintz's game-winning tally in the third. Robertson has had an underwhelming first two months of the season, racking up six goals, 11 assists, 64 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances. That puts him on pace for his worst full-length campaign, but he's talented enough to get the benefit of the doubt a little longer.