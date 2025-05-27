Jason Robertson News: Tallies on power play

Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Robertson has scored the Stars' last two goals, which have been all of their tallies over the last three games. While it's encouraging to see Robertson emerge from his slow start to the playoffs after he bounced back from a knee injury, the rest of his teammates have not followed suit. The 25-year-old has four points, 19 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating over 10 playoff contests.