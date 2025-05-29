Jeff Skinner News: Playing Thursday

Skinner will draw into the lineup for Game 5 versus Dallas on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has been a healthy scratch since the opening game of the playoffs, a span of 14 games. He will replace Zach Hyman (upper body) in the lineup and see third-line action alongside Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic. Skinner had 16 goals and 13 assists across 72 regular-season games in 2024-25.