John Klingberg News: Tacks on power-play goal

Klingberg scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Klingberg's first goal of the postseason ended a five-game point drought. The defenseman has been steady in his role for the Oilers, providing a little depth scoring without costing his team in the defensive zone. He's produced four points, 18 shots on net, 21 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 13 playoff outings.