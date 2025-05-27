Kasperi Kapanen News: Fills empty cage

Kapanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added seven hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Kapanen has two goals over six games in the playoffs. He took the drama out of the finish in Tuesday's contest, giving the Oilers some breathing room late in the third period. The 28-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-3 rating in the postseason and looks to be a fixture in the lineup now after being a healthy scratch for most of the first two rounds.