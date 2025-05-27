Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Kapanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added seven hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Kapanen has two goals over six games in the playoffs. He took the drama out of the finish in Tuesday's contest, giving the Oilers some breathing room late in the third period. The 28-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-3 rating in the postseason and looks to be a fixture in the lineup now after being a healthy scratch for most of the first two rounds.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now