Leon Draisaitl News: Sets up power-play marker

Draisaitl logged a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Draisaitl has a goal and five assists over his last four contests, including one power-play helper in each game of the Western Conference Finals. The 29-year-old is up to 21 points (seven on the power play), 39 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 14 appearances this postseason. The Oilers are making use of his defensive skills on a more grinding line in this series, though his power-play role maintains his status as a threat on offense.