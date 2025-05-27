Lukas Rousek News: Headed overseas

Rousek signed a two-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Tuesday, per the club's press release.

Rousek suited up in 17 games for the Sabres, with his last appearance with the team coming in 2023-24. This past season, the left-shot winger produced seven goals, 42 points and a plus-1 rating over 72 regular-season outings for AHL Rochester before adding two goals and eight points across seven playoff outings. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Rousek could come back to North America in the future if he performs well in the SHL.