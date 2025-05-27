Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Rousek headshot

Lukas Rousek News: Headed overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 9:04am

Rousek signed a two-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Tuesday, per the club's press release.

Rousek suited up in 17 games for the Sabres, with his last appearance with the team coming in 2023-24. This past season, the left-shot winger produced seven goals, 42 points and a plus-1 rating over 72 regular-season outings for AHL Rochester before adding two goals and eight points across seven playoff outings. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Rousek could come back to North America in the future if he performs well in the SHL.

Lukas Rousek
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now