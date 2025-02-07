Fantasy Hockey
Luke Evangelista Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Evangelista (lower body) won't play Friday versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Evangelista will miss his second straight game with the injury. He's been battling a couple of lower-body injuries lately, so it's possible the Predators will opt to rest him for Saturday's game against the Sabres as well, with a two-week break set to follow. Joakim Kemell will draw into the lineup Friday for his NHL debut.

