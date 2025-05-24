Matthew Tkachuk News: Dishes two helpers in win

Tkachuk registered two assists, five shots on goal, five hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Tkachuk had a hand in the Panthers' five-goal third period, setting up tallies by Niko Mikkola and Aleksander Barkov during the rally. Tkachuk has looked at his best in the Eastern Conference Finals, earning a goal and four assists over his last three games. He has a total of four goals, 10 helpers, 24 shots on net, 36 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 15 playoff games.