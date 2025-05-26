Mattias Ekholm Injury: Game-time call heading into Game 4

Ekholm (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 4 versus Dallas, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Ekholm has yet to get into a postseason contest due to his lingering undisclosed injury. In his 65 regular-season appearances this year, the veteran blueliner notched nine goals and 24 assists, including seven power-play points, and could offer decent depth production once cleared to play.