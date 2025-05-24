Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Not ruled out of Games 3 and 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, head coach Kris Knoblauch has not ruled Ekholm (undisclosed) out of Games 3 and 4.

Ekholm is still day-to-day according to Knoblauch. He has missed 23 of the last 24 games, seeing just 1:52 of ice time in his only game back March 26 versus the Stars. Should Ekholm return to the lineup, look for John Klingberg to likely be the odd-man out.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
