Mattias Ekholm Injury: Not ruled out of Games 3 and 4

Per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, head coach Kris Knoblauch has not ruled Ekholm (undisclosed) out of Games 3 and 4.

Ekholm is still day-to-day according to Knoblauch. He has missed 23 of the last 24 games, seeing just 1:52 of ice time in his only game back March 26 versus the Stars. Should Ekholm return to the lineup, look for John Klingberg to likely be the odd-man out.