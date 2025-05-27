Mattias Ekholm Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Ekholm (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 4 against the Stars on Tuesday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Ekholm last suited up in the regular season April 11 against San Jose, so his ice time will most likely be managed once he's cleared to return to the lineup. Troy Stecher will probably be a healthy scratch when that time comes. Ekholm's next chance to play will be in Game 5 on Thursday in Dallas.