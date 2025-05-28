Mattias Ekholm News: Available for Thursday

Ekholm (undisclosed) is available to draw into the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 in Dallas, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Although Edmonton has allowed just two goals over its past three games, getting Ekholm back would nevertheless be a meaningful boost to the team's defense. The 35-year-old had nine goals, 33 points, 30 PIM, 143 shots, 42 hits and 95 blocks across 65 regular-season games, but he hasn't played in the 2025 playoffs due to the injury. The Oilers might dress seven defensemen in an effort to ease Ekholm back into the lineup, but a 12-6 split is also an option, especially with Connor Brown (undisclosed) and Zach Hyman (upper body) expected to be unavailable.