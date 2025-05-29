Mattias Janmark News: Solid breakaway results

Janmark scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 win over Dallas in Game 5.

Janmark made it 2-0 on a breakaway when he went five-hole on Jake Oettinger at 7:09 of the first period. It was Edmonton's second shot, and it forced Jake Oettinger out out of the game after he failed to record a save. Janmark is a strong bottom-six pivot who understands his role perfectly. Every team needs a player like him; fantasy managers typically don't.