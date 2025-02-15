Mikael Granlund News: Scores OT winner at 4 Nations

Granlund scored the game-winner in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Granlund, Aleksander Barkov and Niko Mikkola broke in on a 3-on-1, and Granlund got selfish at the right time, going five-hole on Linus Ullmark after looking pass all the way. The victory moved Finland into a tie with Canada for second in the tournament ahead of Canada's contest versus the United States on Saturday. Granlund was named the Player of the Game for his effort.