Mikhail Ilyin News: Inks entry-level deal

Ilyin signed a three-year, entry-level contact with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Ilyin generated seven goals and 30 points over 64 KHL regular-season appearances with Severstal Cherepovets in 2024-25. He added one assist in five playoff outings. The Penguins selected the 20-year-old forward in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Ilyin will compete for a spot on Pittsburgh's Opening Night roster during training camp in the fall.