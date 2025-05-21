Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen News: Generates power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Rantanen notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Rantanen was held off the scoresheet in the last two games of the second round versus the Jets. He's had few quiet moments this postseason, playing a huge role with five multi-point efforts, including a pair of hat tricks. He's at 20 points (seven on the power play), 42 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating over 14 playoff contests. Rantanen continues to lead the postseason in points, one ahead of Edmonton's duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and it's a battle between those superstars that could define this series.

