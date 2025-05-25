Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Offers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Rantanen posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Rantanen's goal drought reached six games after this loss, and he has just three assists with 13 shots on net in that span. The winger is up to 21 points (nine goals, 12 helpers) in 16 playoff contests, but he hasn't been able to keep pace in the postseason scoring race, as Connor McDavid (22 points) has passed Rantanen while Leon Draisaitl (21 points) is tied for second place. Rantanen has added 45 shots on net, 13 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now