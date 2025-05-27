Nikita Quapp News: Signs entry-level contract

Quapp signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Tuesday.

Quapp went 0-5-0 with a 4.08 GAA and an .870 save percentage in nine regular-season outings with Dusseldorfer EG of the DEL in 2024-25. His contract starts immediately and runs through 2025-26, so he could join the Hurricanes for the remainder of the team's playoff run. Carolina selected the 22-year-old netminder in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.