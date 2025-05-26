Niko Mikkola Injury: Unavailable for Game 4
Mikkola (upper body) will not be an option against Carolina in Game 4 on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Mikkola was originally expected to be ready for Game 4 after getting injured in Game 3 on Saturday, but will be sidelined for a potential series-clinching contest. After being blanked in his first 10 postseason contests, the 29-year-old defenseman has found his offensive game, recording four points in the first three games of this series. With Mikkola out, Uvis Balinskis will step into the lineup.
