Niko Mikkola News: Poised to play Monday

Mikkola (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 4 against Carolina on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Mikkola had two goals, three shots on net and five hits before leaving Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 at the 8:02 mark of the third period. He has accounted for five points and 40 hits through 15 appearances this postseason.