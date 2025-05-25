Fantasy Hockey
Niko Mikkola headshot

Niko Mikkola News: Poised to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Mikkola (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 4 against Carolina on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Mikkola had two goals, three shots on net and five hits before leaving Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 at the 8:02 mark of the third period. He has accounted for five points and 40 hits through 15 appearances this postseason.

