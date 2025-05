Mikkola (upper body) is expected to be available for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Wednesday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Mikkola missed Monday's 3-0 loss to Carolina due to the injury. He has three goals, five points, 33 PIM and 40 hits in 15 playoff outings this year. Mikkola's return might result in Uvis Balinskis being a healthy scratch.