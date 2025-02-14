Noah Ostlund News: Getting hot in AHL

Ostlund has three goals and seven assists in his last 10 AHL games.

Ostlund is starting to heat up in his first full professional season in North America after coming over from Sweden at the end of their 2023-24 campaign. He played two regular-season games with Rochester last year, picking up an assist. He started the season with a goal in six games before suffering a hand injury in Cleveland on Oct. 26 that caused him to miss eight weeks. Ostlund, who was selected 16th overall in 2022, has four goals and eight assists in 24 games with the Amerks in 2024-25.