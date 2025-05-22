Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Allows one goal in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Kochetkov stopped four of five shots in relief Thursday in a 5-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Canes simply could not deal with the Panthers' pressure game, and they left starter Frederik Andersen high and dry. Kochetkov came into the game to start the third with his team down 4-0, and the Panthers scored a power-play goal at 13:49 to seal the victory. Expect Andersen back in the net for Game 3; Kotchetkov is a solid netminder, but this team -- and its success -- belongs to Andersen.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
