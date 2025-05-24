Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Tending twine in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Kochetkov will defend the road net against Florida on Saturday in Game 3, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kochetkov has a 1-1 record with a 2.57 GAA and an .891 save percentage in three appearances this postseason. After Frederik Andersen got the hook in Game 2, the 25-year-old Kochetkov stopped four of the five shots he faced in relief in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Panthers. Florida has the second-most goals per game (3.93) in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

