Pyotr Kochetkov News: Yields six goals in loss

Kochetkov allowed six goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Kochetkov played the third period in Game 2 and got the start in Game 3, but he hasn't fared any better than Frederik Andersen in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 25-year-old Kochetkov has allowed 12 goals on 83 shots over four playoff appearances, going 1-1. The Hurricanes haven't revealed who will be tasked with the start in a must-win Game 4 on Monday.