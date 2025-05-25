Roope Hintz Injury: Out after all for Game 3

Hintz (lower body) will not play in Sunday's Game 3 at Edmonton, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Hintz tried to give it a go, participating in warmups ahead of Sunday's contest, but he'll be held out of Game 3 with the injury he sustained after getting slashed in Game 2. With Hintz and his 11 points in 15 postseason games out of the lineup, Oskar Back will draw into the lineup and Wyatt Johnston will likely scoot into the top-six forward group for the Stars.