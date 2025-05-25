Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Status pending until game-time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Hintz (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's Game 3 against the Oilers, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After getting slashed by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse in Game 2, the Stars are taking the decision of whether or not Hintz will play in Game 3 right up to the start of Sunday's matinee. The 28-year-old has been productive in his 15 postseason contests, scoring five goals while adding six assists.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
